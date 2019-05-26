Man and woman to face court over murders of two boys

A man and a woman have been charged with two counts of murdering boys aged 13 and 14 in Sheffield and will appear in court on Monday, police said.

The woman also faces three counts of attempted murder following the incident at a house in the Shiregreen area of the city on Friday.

South Yorkshire Police previously said a 37-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman had been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Forensics officers could be scene at the property in Gregg House Road in the Shiregreen area of Sheffield on Friday (Danny Lawson/PA)

On Sunday, the force said: “A man and woman arrested on Friday 24 May at an address in Shiregreen have now each been charged with murder x 2.

“The woman has also been charged with attempted murder x 3.

“Both will appear at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.

“The two cannot be named for legal reasons.

“Anyone who chooses to name them could be charged with contempt of court.”

The force said on Saturday that four other children who were “rescued” from the house had been released from hospital.

They are aged 11, 10, three, and seven months and cannot be named for legal reasons.

UPDATE: Two people arrested on Friday 24 May from a house in Shiregreen have now been charged and will appear at Sheffield Magistrates Court on Monday 27 May. — SouthYorkshirePolice (@syptweet) May 26, 2019

Officers were called to the semi-detached house in Gregg House Road in Shiregreen at around 7.30am on Friday.

Detectives have given no indication about the nature of the incident, but have confirmed it was not a shooting, and said it was confined to one property.

A spokesman said detectives are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

People living nearby saw more than a dozen police cars and four ambulances arrive in the tree-lined road and an air ambulance land in the grounds of Hartley Brook Primary Academy, just 100m from the scene.