Menu

Advertising

Fourth person charged with murder of Jodie Chesney

UK News | Published:

The 17-year-old died after a stabbing in a park on March 1.

Jodie Chesney

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of girl scout Jodie Chesney.

The Metropolitan Police said the teenager was charged with murder and possession of a stun gun on Sunday.

A murder investigation was launched after 17-year-old Jodie died following a stabbing in a park close to St Neot’s Road, Harold Hill, on March 1.

Jodie Chesney stabbing
Floral tributes left at the scene in Harold Hill in memory of the 17-year-old (PA)

Three other people have been charged with her murder: Manuel Petrovic, of Highfield Road, Romford, Svenson Ong-a-kwie, 19, of Hillfoot Road, Collier Row, and a 16-year-old boy from Romford.

They are due to stand trial on September 2 at the Old Bailey.

A 50-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman who were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender have been released under investigation.

The 17-year-old is due before Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

UK News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News