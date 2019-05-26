Menu

Advertising

British man dies after Cannes yacht crash

UK News | Published:

A total of 17 people aboard two vessels were taken to shore ‘safe and sound but shocked’.

General viewof Cannes harbour, South of France

A British man has died after a collision between two yachts near Cannes on the last night of the film festival.

The 29-year-old, who was a crew member on board the 26.5m-long Minx vessel, suffered a heart attack, according to the region’s maritime prefecture.

He was injured when the 27m yacht Vision tried to manoeuvre past the Minx, which was anchored north of Ile Sainte-Marguerite, a statement said.

The prefecture said that “despite all attempts at resuscitation” the man was declared dead after a “cardiac arrest”.

Another 17 people aboard the two vessels were taken to shore “safe and sound but shocked”, the prefecture added.

Maritime police are investigating the incident.

A Foreign Office spokeswoman said: “Our staff are assisting the family of a British man following his death in France, and are in contact with the local authorities.”

UK News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News