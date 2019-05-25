What the papers say – May 25

Theresa May’s emotional resignation announcement is on every front page on Saturday.

Images of the Prime Minister breaking down in tears as she told how it had been “the honour of my life” to serve as leader fill the fronts of the Daily Mail, the Daily Mirror, the Daily Express and The Sun.

Tomorrow's @Daily_Express #frontpages – Tears for the love of her country. On a historic day, PM #TheresaMay quits and admits defeat over EU deadlock. …But who can now deliver #Brexit and unite Britain? Unrivalled reports and the best analysis across 14 pages. pic.twitter.com/2bgwVTuhsM — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) May 24, 2019

The Guardian says Mrs May’s resignation kicked off a “frantic scramble” among senior Tories who want to become Britain’s next prime minister.

The Guardian front page, Saturday 25 May 2019: Broken by Brexit pic.twitter.com/M6oT14hMVD — The Guardian (@guardian) May 24, 2019

The Times says the leadership contest could “plunge the nation into a constitutional crisis”.

The Times 25/5/2019Theresa May breaks down as she announces her resignation outside number 10 Downing Street. She said as part of her speech, she done everything she could to deliver Brexit. Photo : Times Photographer Richard Pohle#thetimes #tomorrowspaperstoday @thetimes pic.twitter.com/fIMmzlYUlK — The Times Pictures (@TimesPictures) May 24, 2019

The Daily Telegraph leads with leadership hopeful Boris Johnson’s vow to take Britain out of the EU on October 31 “deal or no deal” if he succeeds Mrs May as PM.

The front page of tomorrow’s Daily Telegraph: 'Boris makes Brexit vow in push for No 10' #tomorrowspaperstoday https://t.co/M8vYxCsh0i pic.twitter.com/lqf7ldwR0H — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) May 24, 2019

The Financial Times says Mrs May’s resignation raises the likelihood of a no-deal Brexit.

Just published: front page of FT Weekend, UK edition, Saturday 25 May https://t.co/Yt3qwuECr4 pic.twitter.com/ERg1BiJwfa — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) May 24, 2019

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is demanding a general election, the i weekend says.

And the Daily Star figuratively illustrates Mrs May’s departure with Star Trek references.