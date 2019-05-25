Advertising
In Pictures: Cos players leap into action in colourful spectacle
It was the second day of the MCM London Comic Con.
Fans dressed as superheroes, video game characters and movie monsters have been descending on ExCel London in the capital for the second day of the MCM London Comic Con.
From Spiderman to the xenomorph creature from the Alien movie franchise, the cos players certainly provided a colourful spectacle in the Newham area of the city.
