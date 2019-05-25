Menu

In Pictures: Cos players leap into action in colourful spectacle

UK News | Published:

It was the second day of the MCM London Comic Con.

Man dressed as Spiderman

Fans dressed as superheroes, video game characters and movie monsters have been descending on ExCel London in the capital for the second day of the MCM London Comic Con.

From Spiderman to the xenomorph creature from the Alien movie franchise, the cos players certainly provided a colourful spectacle in the Newham area of the city.

Cos players with tails
The event is one of the most eagerly anticipated in the pop culture calendar (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Beauty and the Beast
A tale as old as time … Beauty and the Beast arrive (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
MCM Comic Con participant
The convention is usually held in the last weekend in May and October (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
MCM Comic Con costumes
Fans had the opportunity to meet a number of celebrity guests (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Predator costume
The Predator arrives. Has anyone seen…(Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Alien costume
… the xenomorph from Alien? Let’s hope these two are kept apart (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Joker costume
Say cheese! The Joker arrives with a grin (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
MCM Comic Con – day 2
The event is held over three days (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Cos players sit on steps
Wearing a costume is not mandatory, but many ticket holders take the opportunity to do so (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
R2D2 and Star Wars characters arrive
The ever-popular R2D2 leads this group of Star Wars fans (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Cos players
More than 133,000 people attended the May 2016 event, a record number (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Cos players sitting on grass
A cosplayer takes a break during proceedings (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
