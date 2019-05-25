In Pictures: Cos players leap into action in colourful spectacle

Fans dressed as superheroes, video game characters and movie monsters have been descending on ExCel London in the capital for the second day of the MCM London Comic Con.

From Spiderman to the xenomorph creature from the Alien movie franchise, the cos players certainly provided a colourful spectacle in the Newham area of the city.

The event is one of the most eagerly anticipated in the pop culture calendar (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

A tale as old as time … Beauty and the Beast arrive (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

The convention is usually held in the last weekend in May and October (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Fans had the opportunity to meet a number of celebrity guests (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

The Predator arrives. Has anyone seen…(Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

… the xenomorph from Alien? Let’s hope these two are kept apart (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Say cheese! The Joker arrives with a grin (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

The event is held over three days (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Wearing a costume is not mandatory, but many ticket holders take the opportunity to do so (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

The ever-popular R2D2 leads this group of Star Wars fans (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

More than 133,000 people attended the May 2016 event, a record number (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)