Menu

Advertising

Missing man, 75, traced by police

UK News | Published:

Derek Gray is said to be safe and well.

Derek Gray

A 75-year-old man who went missing in Aberdeenshire has been found safe and well.

Derek Gray had not been seen since he left an address in Kemnay on Friday morning.

Police Scotland issued an appeal for information and confirmed he had been traced a short time later.

In an update on Twitter, the force said: “We would like to thank all persons who assisted in the enquiry and by sharing the post.”

UK News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News