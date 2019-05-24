Advertising
In Pictures: Villains and superheroes gather for London opening of MCM Comic Con
Comic fans of all ages donned costumes as they assembled in the sunshine.
Whether you prefer the dark arts or have a superhero complex, there was only one place to be in London on Friday for those addicted to high drama, dastardly scheming and dreams of world domination.
Jokers, Riddlers and caped crusaders put their differences aside as they assembled for the MCM Comic Con gathering at the ExCeL centre in London with many attending in costume.
Even the Dark Knight had to cope with blazing sunshine as comic aficionados let the good times roll.
