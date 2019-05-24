Menu

Boy, 12, charged after Londonderry disorder

Published:

Trouble broke out in the Moss Park area after police were called to a hoax security alert near a polling station used for the European elections.

The boy will face court next month

A boy has been charged with riotous behaviour following disorder in Londonderry on Thursday.

The 12-year-old was also accused of possessing an article with intent to damage property.

He is due to appear at Londonderry Magistrates’ Court next month.

Trouble broke out in the Moss Park area of the city after police were called to a hoax security alert near a polling station being used for the European elections.

Two 16-year-olds have been released on bail pending further inquiries, police said.

