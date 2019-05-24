75-year-old missing man sought by police in Aberdeenshire

A missing 75-year-old man is being sought by police in Aberdeenshire.

Derek Gray has not been seen since he left an address in the Beech Court area in Kemnay at around 8am on Friday.

Police Scotland said there are growing concerns for his welfare and they are appealing to the public for information to help find him.

Derek Gray was last seen on Friday morning (Police Scotland/PA)

Mr Gray, who lives in Kemnay, is described as being white, 5ft 5ins and bald.

When last seen, he was wearing grey trousers, a grey and navy waist-length jacket, brown shoes and a flat cap.

Anyone who may have seen him, or who has information on his whereabouts, is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 1633 of May 24.