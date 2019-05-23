Advertising
In Pictures: Dogs at polling stations
Pets are accompanying their owners to schools, villages halls and pubs across the UK as the nation votes in the European Parliament elections.
As the UK goes to the polls in the European Parliament elections, many of the nation’s pets are getting in on the action as well.
Dogs across the country are enjoying the extra exercise as they accompany their owners to schools, villages halls, pubs and other local venues hosting the ballot.
Plenty of owners were adding to the #DogsAtPollingStations hashtag.
