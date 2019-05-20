Menu

Woman in hospital after fire

UK News | Published:

The blaze started in the early hours of Monday morning.

A woman has been taken to hospital following a fire in a flat.

The fire service was called to the scene in Northfield Farm Avenue, Edinburgh, at 2.53am on Monday.

Two fire engines went to the scene and extinguished the blaze in a ground-floor flat.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said that an elderly woman was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.

