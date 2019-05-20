Advertising
Woman in hospital after fire
The blaze started in the early hours of Monday morning.
A woman has been taken to hospital following a fire in a flat.
The fire service was called to the scene in Northfield Farm Avenue, Edinburgh, at 2.53am on Monday.
Two fire engines went to the scene and extinguished the blaze in a ground-floor flat.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said that an elderly woman was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.