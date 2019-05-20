Menu

Advertising

Paramilitary-style display follows death of man convicted over Troubles bombing

UK News | Published:

Social media footage showed a masked man wearing a white shirt and black tie discharging several rounds skywards.

PSNI

Shots have been fired during a paramilitary-style display in Northern Ireland.

Social media footage showed a masked man wearing a white shirt and black tie discharging several rounds skywards.

It followed the death of a man convicted of killing two children and a soldier in a republican bomb attack during the Troubles.

Martin McElkerney, 57, was taken to hospital after he was discovered critically injured at Milltown Cemetery in Belfast on Thursday.

Police said they were not looking for any other person over the shooting.

The Irish National Liberation Army (INLA) is suspected to have been behind 120 killings during the conflict.

UK News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News