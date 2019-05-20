Nigel Farage hit by milkshake during campaign walkabout

Nigel Farage has been doused in milkshake during a campaign walkabout in Newcastle.

The Brexit Party leader became the latest victim of a protest which has seen other European election candidates such as Ukip’s Carl Benjamin and ex-English Defence League leader Tommy Robinson suffer similar attacks.

Mr Farage was led away by security as the thrower was dragged away by a Police Community Support Officer and was later seen in handcuffs.

Paul Crowther, 32, from Throckley, Newcastle, said it was a £5.25 Five Guys banana and salted caramel milkshake.

He said: “I didn’t know he was in town, I thought this is my only chance.”

Mr Farage became the latest politician to be targeted (Tom Wilkinson/PA)

Mr Crowther said he saw there was a Brexit Party event in the city centre, thought it was an MEP and then saw Mr Farage.

He explained: “It’s a right of protest against people like him.

“The bile and the racism he spouts out in this country is far more damaging than a bit of milkshake to his front.”

Standing in handcuffs outside the Waterstones book shop, Mr Crowther said he did not regret his actions.

He denied an allegation that someone was cut, saying he only threw liquid on the politician.

Of his milkshake, he ruefully said: “I was quite looking forward to it, but I think it went on a better purpose.”

He declined to say what he did for a living.

Sadly some remainers have become radicalised, to the extent that normal campaigning is becoming impossible. For a civilised democracy to work you need the losers consent, politicians not accepting the referendum result have led us to this. — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) May 20, 2019

Earlier, Mr Farage had been interviewed by the BBC then walked down Northumberland Street, the main shopping street in Newcastle.

He was hit by the milkshake in the shadow of Earl Grey’s monument and was then walked away by security and into a taxi.

The politician has been touring the country ahead of polling day on Thursday.

In footage shot shortly after the incident, Mr Farage could be heard saying “how did you not stop that?” as his staff ushered him away from the scene.

Mr Farage tweeted: “Sadly some remainers have become radicalised, to the extent that normal campaigning is becoming impossible.

“For a civilised democracy to work you need the losers consent, politicians not accepting the referendum result have led us to this.”

Last week, police apparently ordered a McDonald’s outlet near a Brexit Party campaign rally to stop selling milkshakes and ice cream, according to the restaurant’s staff.