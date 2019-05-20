Advertising
Navy warship tests firepower during missile exercise
HMS Defender put the system through its paces on Sunday.
A Royal Navy warship has tested its ability to take on a fast-moving, low-level target as it put its missile system through its paces off the coast of Scotland.
HMS Defender, a Type 45 destroyer, carried out the missile testing off the north-west of Scotland on Sunday as part of a Nato exercise.
During the test, HMS Defender sent a missile flying at four times the speed of sound to obliterate an incoming drone designed to simulate a projectile attack on the ship.
Navy chiefs said it marks the first time the Portsmouth-based warship has taken on such a challenging target.
The ship’s senior warfare officer, Lieutenant Commander Daniel Lee, said: “Being a part of our first firing against a fast-moving, low-level target has been a really rewarding experience.
“Proving the effectiveness of the Sea Viper system against a more challenging target reassures us in the ability of HMS Defender to deliver on operations as an air defence destroyer.”
