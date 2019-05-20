Navy warship tests firepower during missile exercise

A Royal Navy warship has tested its ability to take on a fast-moving, low-level target as it put its missile system through its paces off the coast of Scotland.

HMS Defender, a Type 45 destroyer, carried out the missile testing off the north-west of Scotland on Sunday as part of a Nato exercise.

During the test, HMS Defender sent a missile flying at four times the speed of sound to obliterate an incoming drone designed to simulate a projectile attack on the ship.

Navy chiefs said it marks the first time the Portsmouth-based warship has taken on such a challenging target.

The missile flew at four times the speed of sound (Royal Navy/PA)

The ship’s senior warfare officer, Lieutenant Commander Daniel Lee, said: “Being a part of our first firing against a fast-moving, low-level target has been a really rewarding experience.

“Proving the effectiveness of the Sea Viper system against a more challenging target reassures us in the ability of HMS Defender to deliver on operations as an air defence destroyer.”