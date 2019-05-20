Menu

Man charged with murder following death of 23-year-old

Published:

A man was found dead in Motherwell in the early hours of Sunday.

Hamilton Sheriff Court

A man has appeared in court charged with murder after another man died following a disturbance.

Officers were called to Quarry Street, Motherwell, North Lanarkshire, at around 5.50am on Sunday and found the body of a 23-year-old man.

Declan Blythe, 21, faced charges including murder, assault to severe injury and attempting to defeat the ends of justice when he appeared at Hamilton Sheriff Court on Monday.

Blythe, from Glasgow, made no plea during the private hearing, the Crown Office later confirmed.

He was remanded in custody ahead of a further court appearance expected next week.

