Man arrested following death of 23-year-old
Officers were called to the scene in Motherwell on Sunday.
A man has been charged after a man died following a disturbance.
Officers were called to the scene in Quarry Street, Motherwell, North Lanarkshire, at around 5.50am on Sunday and found the body of a 23-year-old man.
Police said that a 21-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death.
He is due to appear at Hamilton Sheriff Court on Monday.
A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.
