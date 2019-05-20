Menu

Man arrested following death of 23-year-old

UK News | Published:

Officers were called to the scene in Motherwell on Sunday.

A man has been charged after a man died following a disturbance.

Officers were called to the scene in Quarry Street, Motherwell, North Lanarkshire, at around 5.50am on Sunday and found the body of a 23-year-old man.

Police said that a 21-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death.

He is due to appear at Hamilton Sheriff Court on Monday.

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

