In Pictures: Green-fingered Kate visits Chelsea Flower Show
The duchess designed a woodland wilderness garden for the show.
The Duchess of Cambridge joined children as she visited her garden at the Chelsea Flower Show.
Kate returned to her Back To Nature Garden a day after visiting with her own children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
The garden aims to highlight the benefits the natural world brings to mental and physical well-being.
It was co-created alongside landscape architects Andree Davies and Adam White, and the Royal Horticultural Society.
