In Pictures: Green-fingered Kate visits Chelsea Flower Show

UK News | Published: | Last Updated:

The duchess designed a woodland wilderness garden for the show.

The Duchess of Cambridge at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show

The Duchess of Cambridge joined children as she visited her garden at the Chelsea Flower Show.

Kate returned to her Back To Nature Garden a day after visiting with her own children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The garden aims to highlight the benefits the natural world brings to mental and physical well-being.

It was co-created alongside landscape architects Andree Davies and Adam White, and the Royal Horticultural Society.

Chelsea Flower Show 2019
The Duchess of Cambridge with Andree Davies (centre) and Adam White (Yui Mok/PA)
Chelsea Flower Show 2019
The duchess hoped to help youngsters connect with the natural world (Yui Mok/PA)
Chelsea Flower Show 2019
Kate said it was ‘really important’ children start to understand nature (Yui Mok/PA)

Chelsea Flower Show 2019
The duchess climbed a tree house (Yui Mok/PA)
Chelsea Flower Show 2019
Kate chats to local school pupils (Yui Mok/PA)
Chelsea Flower Show 2019
Round the camp fire (Yui Mok/PA)
Chelsea Flower Show
Meeting Sue Biggs, director general of the Royal Horticultural Society (Yui Mok/PA)

Duchess of Cambridge
Kate visited with the family on Sunday (Matt Porteous/PA)
Chelsea Flower Show
Elsewhere at the Chelsea Flower Show, D-Day and Operation Market Garden veteran Joe Cattini attended the opening of the D-Day 75 Garden (Yui Mok/PA)
Chelsea Flower Show
An exhibitor places goat shoulder onto a barbecue (Yui Mok/PA)
Visitors enjoy the flora on display
Visitors enjoy the flora on display (Yui Mok/PA)
Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen and his wife Jackie visited the show
Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen and his wife Jackie visited the show (Yui Mok/PA)
Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg
Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg relax at the show (Yui Mok/PA)
Bill Bailey
Bill Bailey put in an appearance (Yui Mok/PA)
Dame Judi Dench at the Chelsea Flower Show
Dame Judi Dench at the Chelsea Flower Show (Yui Mok/PA)
