Escaped emu found in woodland

UK News | Published:

The bird went missing on Thursday in Dumfries and Galloway.

An emu that escaped from its enclosure at a care home has been found safe.

The bird went on the run after escaping through a hole in the fence at Burnfoot care home in Ecclefechan, Dumfries and Galloway, on Thursday.

Owner Dennis Agnew found it in woodland near the home at around 3pm on Saturday.

He took the bird to the vet to be checked over and is now looking after it at a nearby farm.

Mr Agnew said: “He is a bit unsettled but should be OK in a couple of days.

“I’ve no idea where he went. He will be going back to the home but I’ll be putting up a new fence with no holes.”

