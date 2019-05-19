Wartime sea mine caught in fishing net detonated

A suspected German wartime bomb which was caught in a fishing net off the coast of the Isle of Wight has been detonated.

Our bomb disposal experts safely destroyed a 2000lb German sea mine this morning near the Needles. Dredged up yesterday by a fishing vessel the divers placed it back on the seabed and started #Sunday with a #BOOM Our #heroes for keeping our waters safe. pic.twitter.com/yEtzpZhI8c — HMNB Portsmouth (@HMNBPortsmouth) May 19, 2019

A fishing vessel reported picking up the 7ft-long sea mine, which was “most likely an old German wartime sea mine”, about a mile from the Needles at around 8am on Saturday, the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) said.

Bomb disposal experts from the Royal Navy’s Portsmouth base were called in to detonate the device, while warnings were issued to ships and public in the area.

The device was caught in a fishing net off the coast of the Isle of Wight (MOD/Royal Navy)

Divers placed the mine back on the sea bed and blew up the bomb – found to contain 2,000lb of explosives – at 10.51am on Sunday, the Ministry of Defence said.