Menu

Advertising

Wartime sea mine caught in fishing net detonated

UK News | Published:

The 7ft-long German device was snared by a vessel off the Isle of Wight on Saturday morning.

The detonation of the suspected German wartime bomb

A suspected German wartime bomb which was caught in a fishing net off the coast of the Isle of Wight has been detonated.

A fishing vessel reported picking up the 7ft-long sea mine, which was “most likely an old German wartime sea mine”, about a mile from the Needles at around 8am on Saturday, the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) said.

Bomb disposal experts from the Royal Navy’s Portsmouth base were called in to detonate the device, while warnings were issued to ships and public in the area.

Wartime sea mine caught in fishing net
The device was caught in a fishing net off the coast of the Isle of Wight (MOD/Royal Navy)

Divers placed the mine back on the sea bed and blew up the bomb – found to contain 2,000lb of explosives – at 10.51am on Sunday, the Ministry of Defence said.

UK News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News