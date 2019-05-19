Teenage boy in hospital after being shot in Sheffield

A 16-year-old boy is in hospital following a shooting in Sheffield.

South Yorkshire Police have launched an investigation after emergency services were called to the Spital Hill area in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The boy was found injured on Spital Lane and taken to hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound to his leg. His condition is described as serious but stable.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Oughton, leading the investigation, said: “There is currently a cordon in place around the area as officers carry out enquiries and we will remain in the area today, speaking to witnesses to ascertain the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.

“Our investigation is in the early stages and what I would ask is that anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious last night and into the early hours of this morning contacts us.”