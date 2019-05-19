Advertising
Man airlifted to hospital after going overboard in harbour
Montrose lifeboat attended at the Angus harbour along with the coastguard helicopter and ambulance service.
A man is in hospital after falling overboard in a harbour.
Emergency services received a call at around 7.20pm on Sunday to reports the man had gone into the water at Montrose harbour.
The local lifeboat attended along with the coastguard helicopter and ambulance service.
He was airlifted to hospital by the helicopter.
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.