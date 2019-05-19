Advertising
In Pictures: Jive dancing and vintage vehicle displays at 1940s weekend
Re-enactments were also part of the annual event in the West Yorkshire village of Haworth.
Crowds of people gathered to enjoy a 1940s weekend in the small West Yorkshire village of Haworth.
Events included vintage vehicle displays, an evacuees event, re-enactments, “speeches from Churchill”, jive dancing, singing and bands playing.
Here are some pictures from the colourful event.
