In Pictures: Jive dancing and vintage vehicle displays at 1940s weekend

Crowds of people gathered to enjoy a 1940s weekend in the small West Yorkshire village of Haworth.

Events included vintage vehicle displays, an evacuees event, re-enactments, “speeches from Churchill”, jive dancing, singing and bands playing.

Here are some pictures from the colourful event.

(Danny Lawson/PA)

(Danny Lawson/PA)

(Danny Lawson/PA)

(Danny Lawson/PA)

(Danny Lawson/PA)

(Danny Lawson/PA)

(Danny Lawson/PA)

(Danny Lawson/PA)

(Danny Lawson/PA)

(Danny Lawson/PA)

(Danny Lawson/PA)