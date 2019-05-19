Menu

In Pictures: Jive dancing and vintage vehicle displays at 1940s weekend

Re-enactments were also part of the annual event in the West Yorkshire village of Haworth.

Emma Louise, left, and Abi Carr at Haworth train station during the Haworth 40s weekend

Crowds of people gathered to enjoy a 1940s weekend in the small West Yorkshire village of Haworth.

Events included vintage vehicle displays, an evacuees event, re-enactments, “speeches from Churchill”, jive dancing, singing and bands playing.

Here are some pictures from the colourful event.

Cassandra Tainsh during the Haworth 40s weekend
(Danny Lawson/PA)
A man and his dog during the Haworth 40s weekend
(Danny Lawson/PA)
Members of the North west 101st Airborne takes part in a battle re-enactment during the Haworth 40s weekend
(Danny Lawson/PA)
Simon Kerstin during the Haworth 40s weekend
(Danny Lawson/PA)
People enjoy the Haworth 40s weekend
(Danny Lawson/PA)

A re-enactor during the Haworth 40s weekend
(Danny Lawson/PA)
People enjoy the Haworth 40s weekend
(Danny Lawson/PA)
Passengers on a train at Haworth train station during the Haworth 40s weekend
(Danny Lawson/PA)
People enjoy the Haworth 40s weekend
(Danny Lawson/PA)

People enjoy the Haworth 40s weekend
(Danny Lawson/PA)
People enjoy the Haworth 40s weekend
(Danny Lawson/PA)
A train guard at Haworth train station during the Haworth 40s weekend
(Danny Lawson/PA)
