George, Charlotte and Louis visit mother Kate’s Chelsea Flower Show garden

The royal children went to view the Duchess of Cambridge’s creation ahead of its unveiling this week.

The Duchess of Cambridge with Prince Louis in the Back to Nature Garden ahead of the RHS Chelsea Flower Show

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have enjoyed a playful visit to their mother’s garden at the Chelsea Flower Show.

The Duchess of Cambridge will unveil her woodland wilderness garden – which aims to encourage children to spend more time outdoors – at the event in London this week.

The royal children spent almost an hour playing in the Back To Nature Garden with their parents, as shown in six candid images taken on Sunday.

A barefoot George and Charlotte are seen dangling their legs over a stream, while an excited Louis runs along a wooden path carrying a branch as the Duke of Cambridge looks on smiling.

Duchess of Cambridge RHS Chelsea Flower Show garden
Prince Louis at the Chelsea Flower Show (Matt Porteous/PA)

Four-year-old Charlotte, dressed in a floral frock, and one-year-old Louis, wearing shorts and a cardigan, can be seen trying out a swing seat which Kate has already been photographed on in the build-up to this week’s show.

Five-year-old George can be seen adventurously clambering across the stream.

Duchess of Cambridge RHS Chelsea Flower Show garden
Prince George and Princess Charlotte (Matt Porteous/PA)

Co-created alongside landscape architects Andree Davies and Adam White and the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS), Kate’s garden aims to highlight the benefits the natural world brings to mental and physical well-being.

The space, which Kate hopes will inspire families “to get outside” and “enjoy nature”, features a tree house, waterfall, rustic den and a campfire as well as tree stumps, stepping stones and a hollow log for children to play on.

William and his two oldest children climbed into the tree house, while the duke also enjoyed a go on the swing.

Duchess of Cambridge RHS Chelsea Flower Show garden
Charlotte having a go on the swing (Matt Porteous/PA)

George, Charlotte and Louis contributed to their mother’s creation by collecting leaves, moss and twigs over the past months which were then incorporated into the surroundings of the campfire.

Hazel sticks collected by the family were also used to make the garden’s den.

Duchess of Cambridge RHS Chelsea Flower Show garden
The Cambridge family next to the den (Matt Porteous/PA)

In the pictures, taken by photographer Matt Porteous and released by Kensington Palace, the family can be seen sat next to the campfire and den.

Toddler Louis looks fascinated as he holds a stone, while Kate, kneeling at his side, wraps her arm around her youngest child.

It is understood Kate, who wore a colourful patterned dress and wedges for the outing, wanted to show her children the finished project on Sunday, so they could see what she has been spending time working on.

Duchess of Cambridge RHS Chelsea Flower Show garden
Louis tried out the swing with his father William (Matt Porteous/PA)

Kate has previously said she has “fond memories” of being outdoors as a child and is passing that passion on to her children.

The duchess has been at the site almost every day in the five days leading up to the opening of the event and has been closely involved in the project from the very beginning.

Kate’s involvement with the 2019 RHS garden at the Chelsea Flower Show was first revealed earlier in the year.

Duchess of Cambridge RHS Chelsea Flower Show garden
Kate enjoying the swing (Kensington Palace/PA)

Kate told Monty Don in an interview for the BBC: “I really feel that nature and being interactive outdoors has huge benefits on our physical and mental well-being, particularly for young children.

“I really hope that this woodland that we have created really inspires families, kids and communities to get outside, enjoy nature and the outdoors, and spend quality time together.”

