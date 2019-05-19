European election poll puts Scottish Tories and Labour in joint fourth

The Conservatives and Labour are languishing in joint-fourth place in Scotland, according to a new European election poll.

Just one in five Scottish voters said they will back Labour or the Tories in the upcoming election, with Ruth Davidson’s party set to lose their one Member of the European Parliament.

The SNP lead the YouGov poll with 38% of the forecast vote share, which would secure them three of Scotland’s six MEPs.

Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party are in second place, followed by the Scottish Greens who are looking to win their first-ever MEP.

Labour would cling on to one seat – down from the two they won in 2014 – and are polling just 10% of Scots voters, the same as the Scottish Conservatives.

SNP: 38%

Brexit Party: 20%

Green: 11%

Labour: 10%

Conservatives 10%

Lib Dem: 7%

UKIP: 2%

Change UK: 2%

Other: 1%

The survey found that 22% of Labour’s 2017 voters are planning to vote Lib Dem at the European elections and 17% will go for the Greens.

Where Labour are losing their vote, over three votes are going to pro-remain parties for every vote that goes to a party supporting the UK leaving the EU.

Scottish Greens parliamentary co-leader Alison Johnstone MSP said: “These are the most important EU elections ever and the polling shows that the people of Scotland look likely to elect our first Green MEP.

“People know that if they want an MEP who will fight to keep Scotland at the heart of Europe, propose the serious actions needed to tackle the climate emergency and offer hope over hate, then they should vote Green on Thursday.

“As positive as this poll is, we’re taking nothing for granted and will keep talking to voters up and down the country until the polls close.”

Across Great Britain, the poll of 9,260 people by YouGov and Datapraxis commissioned by Best for Britain and Hope not Hate had the Brexit Party on top, with twice the share of the vote of the second-placed Liberal Democrats.

Brexit Party: 34%

Lib Dem: 17%

Labour: 15%

Green: 11%

Conservative: 9%

Change UK: 4%

SNP: 3%

UKIP: 3%

Other: 3%

Plaid Cymru: 1%

Naomi Smith, interim CEO of Best for Britain, said: “Our poll is the largest yet, and shows that there’s still everything to play for in these European elections.

“It’s fundamentally important that as many people as possible get out and vote, especially those who often get forgotten by politicians – young people, renters and minority voices.

“No matter their frustrations with politics, staying at home on polling day is never the answer.”

Nick Lowles, CEO of Hope not Hate, said: “These results are incredibly alarming. They envision a populist right party storming to victory in these elections. If that happens as this poll suggests, it will be a big boost for the forces of division in this country. That’s why it is so important that progressives get out and vote on Thursday.

“Some have warned that a confirmatory referendum could deepen divisions, but this poll makes it clear that continuing to pretend this question has been resolved is what’s really pulling the country apart.”