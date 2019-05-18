Who are Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston?

Lady Gabriella Windsor announced her engagement to Thomas Kingston in September last year after dating for a number of years.

The couple are due to be married in a ceremony in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, on Saturday – the third royal wedding at the venue within a year.

Here are some details about the happy couple ahead of their big day.

Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston (Alexandra Diez de Rivera/Buckingham Palace)

Lady Gabriella Windsor

The daughter of Prince Michael of Kent, a minor royal who is the Queen’s cousin, Lady Gabriella Marina Alexandra Ophelia Windsor was born on April 23 1981. Her mother, Princess Michael, has made headlines over the years for her outspoken comments, being dubbed “Princess Pushy” by the press.

Her parents married in 1978 and she has one older sibling, her brother Lord Frederick, known as Freddie, who hit the headlines after admitting to using drugs at university.

Lord Frederick married Peep Show actress Sophie Winkleman in 2009 and the pair have two children together.

Lady Gabriella, who is known as Ella, studied at both Brown University in the US and the University of Oxford, with degrees in Comparative Literature and Social Anthropology.

The 38-year-old works as an arts and travel director for brand company Branding Latin America, based in Knightsbridge, London.

Not a “working royal”, she is also board director for the Playing for Change Foundation, a non-profit organisation aiming to improve education through music.

Prior to her current relationship, Lady Gabriella dated journalist Aatish Taseer, who wrote a tell-all Vanity Fair article earlier this year which claimed they swam naked in the Buckingham Palace pool.

She had been dating Mr Kingston for a number of years when he proposed while they were on the island of Sark last summer.

Thomas Kingston



The groom, 40, is a director of Devonport Capital, which specialises in providing finance for companies in “frontier economies”.

The Bristol University graduate worked in Baghdad, Iraq, according to the Telegraph, working to procure the release of hostages after joining the Diplomatic Missions Unit of the Foreign Office.

His financial career credentials include roles at Voltan Capital Management and IDC Securities.

Mr Kingston is close friend of Pippa Middleton – the Duchess of Cambridge’s sister – with the pair seen out and about together on numerous occasions.

He attended her wedding to James Matthews in May 2017, accompanied by Lady Gabriella.