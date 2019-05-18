Queen to attend wedding of Lady Gabriella Windsor

The Queen will lead members of the royal family at the wedding of Lady Gabriella Windsor on Saturday.

Lady Gabriella, the daughter of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, is due to marry Thomas Kingston in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.

The ceremony will begin at noon, conducted by the Dean of Windsor, the Right Reverend David Conner.

The Queen will lead the royal family at the wedding (Jonathan Brady/PA)

It is the third royal wedding in the 15th-century venue in less than a year following the star-studded nuptials of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex last May and Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank in October.

Buckingham Palace said the monarch would be joined by members of the royal family but they have not yet been revealed.

The Duke of Cambridge, president of the Football Association, is not expected to attend the wedding due to the FA Cup final between Manchester City and Watford on Saturday evening.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are also unlikely to attend following the recent birth of their son Archie.

Lady Gabriella, 38, who is known as Ella, had been dating Mr Kingston for a number of years when he proposed last summer.

Her father, Prince Michael, is the Queen’s cousin.

Not a working royal, she is employed as an arts and travel director for brand company Branding Latin America, based in Knightsbridge, London.

Mr Kingston is a director of Devonport Capital, which specialises in providing finance for companies in “frontier economies” and is a close friend of Pippa Middleton.