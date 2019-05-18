In Pictures: Queen and Prince Harry among guests at royal wedding

Lady Gabriella Windsor has married financier Thomas Kingston at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in a ceremony attended by the Queen, Duke of Edinburgh and Prince Harry.
Known as Ella, the bride is the daughter of Prince Michael of Kent, the Queen’s cousin.
Harry left his baby son Archie at home to attend, and it was a rare public appearance for the Duke of Edinburgh. Other guests included the Princees Royal, Earl of Wessex and Pippa Middleton.
