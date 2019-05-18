In Pictures: First year of marriage for Meghan and Harry

In the 12 months since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle married in Windsor, they have had an eventful year.

The Duchess of Sussex went on her first solo engagement with the Queen, while as a couple the visited Dublin and then embarked on their first overseas tour, visiting Australia, New Zealand, Tonga and Fiji.

The highlight of the year was the announcement in October that Meghan was pregnant, with the couple celebrating the birth of son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor just 13 days before their wedding anniversary.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were married at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle on May 19 (PA)

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have released three official photographs from their Wedding day. These photographs were taken by photographer Alexi Lubomirski at Windsor Castle, following the carriage procession. #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/WBim9EkI4D — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 21, 2018

Just days after the ceremony, Harry and Meghan were back at work, joining Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall at a Buckingham Palace garden party (PA)

The duchess then went on her first joint engagement with the Queen on a day trip to Cheshire, with body language experts saying the pair got on famously (PA)

With William on the balcony at Buckingham Palace where they watched a flypast over central London to mark the centenary of the Royal Air Force in July (PA)

Advertising

Also in July, the couple met young fan Walter Kieran as they watched traditional Gaelic sports being played at Croke Park on the second day of their visit to Dublin (PA)

August 4 was Meghan’s birthday, and they spent the day at the wedding of one of Harry’s oldest friends – Charlie van Straubenzee – to Daisy Jenks in Surrey (PA)

There was a night out at the theatre in August when Harry and Meghan went to a gala performance of the musical Hamilton in London in support of Harry’s Sentebale charity (PA)

Harry and Meghan were guests at the wedding of his cousin Princess Eugenie to Jack Brooksbank at St George’s Chapel in October (PA)

Advertising

Safety goggles in place, the duke and duchess made their first official visit to Sussex in October and visited the University of Chichester at Bognor Regis (PA)

Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019. pic.twitter.com/Ut9C0RagLk — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 15, 2018

A welcoming hug for Meghan from Luke Vincent, 5, as they arrived in Australia for their first overseas tour as a married couple in October (PA)

During the visit, the couple met surfers on Bondi Beach in Sydney (PA)

They also visited Fiji (PA)

And were then welcomed to Tonga where they were dressed in traditional ta’ovala (PA)

Local customs continued when the tourists arrived in New Zealand – with Meghan proving she had a talent for ‘welly wanging’ (PA)

Their first Christmas as a married couple was spent with the Queen and other members of the royal family at Sandringham (PA)

The Duke of Sussex looking at one of his wedding photos on the wall of a makeshift shelter built of snow, during a visit to Exercise Clockwork in Bardufoss, Norway in February (PA)

With William and Charles at the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in March (PA)