In Pictures: First year of marriage for Meghan and Harry

UK News | Published:

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex married at St George’s Chapel in Windsor on May 19, 2018.

Royal wedding

In the 12 months since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle married in Windsor, they have had an eventful year.

The Duchess of Sussex went on her first solo engagement with the Queen, while as a couple the visited Dublin and then embarked on their first overseas tour, visiting Australia, New Zealand, Tonga and Fiji.

The highlight of the year was the announcement in October that Meghan was pregnant, with the couple celebrating the birth of son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor just 13 days before their wedding anniversary.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were married at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle on May 19 (PA)
Buckingham Palace garden party
Just days after the ceremony, Harry and Meghan were back at work, joining Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall at a Buckingham Palace garden party (PA)
Meghan with the Queen
The duchess then went on her first joint engagement with the Queen on a day trip to Cheshire, with body language experts saying the pair got on famously (PA)
RAF centenary
With William on the balcony at Buckingham Palace where they watched a flypast over central London to mark the centenary of the Royal Air Force in July (PA)

Royal visit to Dublin – Day Two
Also in July, the couple met young fan Walter Kieran as they watched traditional Gaelic sports being played at Croke Park on the second day of their visit to Dublin (PA)
Charlie van Straubenzee and Daisy Jenks wedding
August 4 was Meghan’s birthday, and they spent the day at the wedding of one of Harry’s oldest friends – Charlie van Straubenzee – to Daisy Jenks in Surrey (PA)
Gala performance of Hamilton
There was a night out at the theatre in August when Harry and Meghan went to a gala performance of the musical Hamilton in London in support of Harry’s Sentebale charity (PA)
Princess Eugenie wedding
Harry and Meghan were guests at the wedding of his cousin Princess Eugenie to Jack Brooksbank at St George’s Chapel in October (PA)

Harry and Meghan in Sussex
Safety goggles in place, the duke and duchess made their first official visit to Sussex in October and visited the University of Chichester at Bognor Regis (PA)
Royal tour of Australia – Day Two
A welcoming hug for Meghan from Luke Vincent, 5, as they arrived in Australia for their first overseas tour as a married couple in October (PA)
Royal tour of Australia – Day Four
During the visit, the couple met surfers on Bondi Beach in Sydney (PA)
Royal tour of Fiji – Day Three
They also visited Fiji (PA)
Royal tour of Tonga – Day Two
And were then welcomed to Tonga where they were dressed in traditional ta’ovala (PA)
Royal tour of New Zealand – Day Three
Local customs continued when the tourists arrived in New Zealand – with Meghan proving she had a talent for ‘welly wanging’ (PA)
Royals attends Christmas Day Church service
Their first Christmas as a married couple was spent with the Queen and other members of the royal family at Sandringham (PA)
Duke of Sussex visits Exercise Clockwork
The Duke of Sussex looking at one of his wedding photos on the wall of a makeshift shelter built of snow, during a visit to Exercise Clockwork in Bardufoss, Norway in February (PA)
Commonwealth Day 2019
With William and Charles at the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in March (PA)
Royal baby
And baby makes three – Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was born on May 6 (PA)
UK News

