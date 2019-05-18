Harry and Meghan’s love story – a romance written in the stars

For Prince Harry, it was fate he met and fell in love with Meghan Markle – thanks to a mystery mutual friend who organised their blind date.

Despite being from different backgrounds, the grandson of the Queen and the US actress clicked and their romance quickly developed into love.

When interviewed on the day of their engagement announcement, Harry described how destiny appeared to intervene in their lives: “So the fact that I fell in love with Meghan so incredibly quickly was sort of confirmation to me that everything – all the stars – were aligned. Everything was just perfect.

“It was this beautiful woman just sort of literally tripped and fell into my life, I fell into her life.”

The couple were not been afraid of public displays of affection like holding hands during a trip to Brixton, south London (Yui Mok/PA)

Harry had never heard of the actress before their blind date in London in July 2016 and he quickly realised he had to make a memorable first impression: “…I was beautifully surprised when I walked into that room and saw her.

“I was like ‘okay, well, I’m going to have to up my game … sit down and make sure I’ve got good chat’.”

What cemented their tentative relationship was a short break to Botswana where they “camped out with each other under the stars”, getting to know each other over five days.

Advertising

When news of their relationship broke several months later, smitten Harry was described as being happier than he had been in years.

The prince and his fiancee met during a blind date (Joe Giddens/PA)

Theatre dates followed, along with romantic African holidays and expeditions to see the Northern Lights, and a shopping trip to buy a Christmas tree together for Harry’s Kensington Palace pad.

Being in a long-distance relationship meant plenty of jet-setting between Meghan’s home in Toronto, where she filmed the hit series Suits, and Harry’s London base.

Advertising

There were reports that Meghan was staying so much at Harry’s home she had practically moved in.

The pair share a strong bond through their philanthropy, with Harry supporting military veterans and mental health organisations via his charity work, and Meghan pursuing her role as a humanitarian campaigner.

Even in its early days, their union appeared to be a serious one. Six months in and just days after it became public they were dating, Harry took the unusual step of issuing a lengthy statement condemning media treatment of his girlfriend and criticising the “wave of abuse and harassment” she was facing.

Kensington Palace has issued a statement this morning about the harassment currently being experienced by Meghan Markle and her family. pic.twitter.com/EuFZ4fmUIj — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 8, 2016

“Prince Harry is worried about Ms Markle’s safety and is deeply disappointed that he has not been able to protect her,” his office said.

The statement added: “This is not a game, it is her life and his.”

It was Meghan who offered the biggest insight into their relationship when she was interviewed by Vanity Fair magazine in September 2017 after they had been dating for just over a year.

She revealed they were in love and declared: “I can tell you that at the end of the day I think it’s really simple: We’re two people who are really happy and in love.”