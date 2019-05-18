Harry and Meghan set for first anniversary celebrations

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex celebrate their first wedding anniversary on Sunday – and are a family of three with the arrival of baby Archie.

Harry and Meghan have had a momentous 12 months since they wed on May 19 last year at St George’s Chapel in a glittering ceremony attended by royalty, celebrities and the public.

Harry and Meghan outside St George’s Chapel (Jane Barlow/PA)

Their son’s birth came less than a year after the royal nuptials in the grounds of Windsor Castle, a wedding attended by A-list stars like Oprah Winfrey and George and Amal Clooney and the British monarchy led by the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh.

Harry, 34, and Meghan, 37, got engaged following a whirlwind 16-month romance after going on a blind date in London.

Meghan and Harry in 2017 (Danny Lawson/PA)

A first wedding anniversary is traditionally celebrated with paper gifts – with couples sometimes exchanging presents featuring a paper ticket.

Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland – now a grandmother for the first time – is thought to be staying with the couple and could perform babysitting duties if the duke and duchess choose to have a romantic dinner to mark their anniversary.

Meghan with her mother Doria Ragland (Steve Parsons/PA)

Archie’s birth was registered on Friday, revealing the couple had their baby at London’s Portland Hospital, a private hospital favoured by celebrities wanting a money-no-object birthing experience.

The baby, who is the seventh in line to the throne and an eighth great-grandchild for the Queen and Philip, arrived at 5.26am on May 6, weighing 7lb 3oz.

He is believed to be the first mixed-race child born to a senior member of the royal family in centuries, and is a reflection of modern Britain with its culturally diverse population.

Meghan and Harry show off baby Archie (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The birth certificate also showed Meghan may have been born a commoner but is now a “Princess of the United Kingdom” as far as her occupation was concerned.

When Harry announced to the world his wife had given birth to a boy he could not hide his happiness at becoming a father for the first time, to a baby he said was “absolutely to die for”.

The royal baby, who was not given a courtesy title, met his uncle and aunt, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, for the first time on Tuesday, having already spent time with his royal great-grandparents, the Queen and Philip.