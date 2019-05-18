Bridesmaids fool around on chapel steps at Lady Gabriella’s wedding

Younger members of Lady Gabriella Windsor’s bridal party joked around as the newlywed couple kissed and posed for photos on the steps of St George’s Chapel.

Maud Windsor – daughter of Lady Gabriella’s brother Lord Frederick and his wife Sophie Winkleman – and two other bridesmaids sat at the foot of the steps as members of their immediate family smiled for photographers following the ceremony.

The couple leaving the chapel with the bridal party (Victoria Jones/PA)

Seemingly unfazed, the couple’s eldest daughter fiddled with her bouquet as her parents looked on and laughed.

At one point, one of the bridesmaids lay on the floor outside the 15th century chapel, with another losing her floral headband.

After some encouragement, Maud rejoined her parents and grandparents – Prince and Princess Michael of Kent – for the remainder of the photos.

A bridesmaid arrives ahead of the wedding (Victoria Jones/PA)

Lady Gabriella married Thomas Kingston at a noon ceremony on Saturday at the Windsor Castle chapel.

Maud, her younger sister Isabella Windsor, Leonora Weisman, Aurelia del Drago, Eliza Goldsmith and Emily Conolly were all bridesmaids, with Frederick Murray, Rafferty Murray and Karim Khawaja as pageboys.

Earlier, the group of youngsters had walked into the chapel for the ceremony hand in hand, wearing outfits created by wedding gown designer Luisa Beccaria.

The youngest members of the bridal party earlier made a seamless entry into the chapel (Chris Jackson/PA)

No stranger to posing on the steps, Maud was also a bridesmaid for the wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank.

At the October wedding, pageboy Prince George and bridesmaid Savannah Phillips got up to their playful ways, pictured giggling as they waited for Eugenie to arrive.