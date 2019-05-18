Advertising
Brexit Party overtakes Tories in poll on general election voting intentions
Labour remain in front, but the Conservatives have been pushed into third place by Nigel Farage’s party, according to the survey.
Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party has pushed the Tories into third place in voting intentions for a general election, according to a new opinion poll.
The Brexit Party was already well ahead of both the Conservatives and Labour in polling for the European election on May 23.
A survey by Opinium Research has now put it on 24% in voting intentions for a Westminster election – two points ahead of the Conservatives on 22%.
Labour remains in front on 29%, while the Liberal Democrats are in fourth place on 11%.
In the latest polling for the European election, the Brexit Party is out in front on 34% followed by Labour on 20%, the Lib Dems are on 15%, with the Tories trailing in fourth place on 11%.
The findings will heighten the despondency among Tory MPs at their electoral prospects and will almost certainly lead to renewed calls for Theresa May to stand down.
– Opinium Research carried out an online survey of 2,004 UK adults aged 18 and over between May 14 and 16.
