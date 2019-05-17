Menu

What the papers say – May 18

UK News | Published:

A variety of stories are on the fronts.

Grumpy Cat, Thomas Cook, Brexit and Boris Johnson are among the headline-makers on Saturday.

Mr Johnson is the first choice to succeed the Prime Minister for nearly 40% of Tory members, The Times reports.

The i also leads with the former foreign secretary’s chances to be the next Tory leader.

The Independent reports that Theresa May faces growing calls to quit after the collapse of Brexit talks with Labour.

But her successor must not risk calling a general election until Britain has left the EU, Health Secretary Matt Hancock has told the Daily Telegraph.

Travel firm Thomas Cook risks collapse after its shares were branded “worthless”, the Financial Times reports.

Every organ and nearly every cell in the human body is being damaged by air pollution, according to a study leading The Guardian.

Comments by the Duke of Cambridge on the death of his mother lead the Daily Mail and the Daily Express.

The Sun reports on a US television show on the Duchess of Sussex.

The Daily Mirror and the Daily Star lead with reports on dead comedian Freddie Starr.

