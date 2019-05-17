What the papers say – May 18

Grumpy Cat, Thomas Cook, Brexit and Boris Johnson are among the headline-makers on Saturday.

Mr Johnson is the first choice to succeed the Prime Minister for nearly 40% of Tory members, The Times reports.

The Times 18/5/2019Grumpy Cat the internet sensation, has died at the age of seven. She had complications from a recent urinary tract infection that became too tough for her to overcome. Photo : David Livingston/Getty Images#thetimes #tomorrowspaperstoday #grumpycat @thetimes pic.twitter.com/l4LMkbSwtB — The Times Pictures (@TimesPictures) May 17, 2019

The i also leads with the former foreign secretary’s chances to be the next Tory leader.

The Independent reports that Theresa May faces growing calls to quit after the collapse of Brexit talks with Labour.

But her successor must not risk calling a general election until Britain has left the EU, Health Secretary Matt Hancock has told the Daily Telegraph.

Travel firm Thomas Cook risks collapse after its shares were branded “worthless”, the Financial Times reports.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition, Saturday May 18 https://t.co/z9d74isK9Y pic.twitter.com/kHdQ9KqS1r — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) May 17, 2019

Every organ and nearly every cell in the human body is being damaged by air pollution, according to a study leading The Guardian.

Guardian front page, Saturday 18 May 2019: Air pollution damages ‘every organ in the body’ pic.twitter.com/vjWrVs2mbS — The Guardian (@guardian) May 17, 2019

Comments by the Duke of Cambridge on the death of his mother lead the Daily Mail and the Daily Express.

In tomorrow's @Daily_Express – Duke of Cambridge reveals losing #PrincessDiana was 'a pain like no other'– Faithful Tory wants @BorisJohnson to be PM #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/zCf70bmQvw — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) May 17, 2019

The Sun reports on a US television show on the Duchess of Sussex.

Tomorrow's front page: Meghan Markle accused of approving guests for TV show that slams ‘diva claims’ https://t.co/coT6ynFRh3 pic.twitter.com/2yB7seMS17 — The Sun (@TheSun) May 17, 2019

The Daily Mirror and the Daily Star lead with reports on dead comedian Freddie Starr.