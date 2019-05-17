Menu

Statue of Victoria Wood to be unveiled in Bury

UK News | Published:

The memorial will take pride of place in her home town.

Victoria Wood statue

A statue of much-loved comedian and actress Victoria Wood will be unveiled in her home town today.

The two-metre high sculpture depicts her performing with a typical on-stage pose, microphone in her right hand, apparently enjoying her audience’s reaction.

It will take pride of place in Library Gardens, off Silver Street, in Bury town centre – opposite Bury Library where Wood used to steal books since she was too chronically shy to ask a librarian how to join.

Victoria Wood
Victoria Wood died from cancer at the age of 62 (Ian West/PA)

Created by Graham Ibbeson who sculpted a famous memorial to Eric Morecambe, the life-sized bronze memorial was commissioned by Victoria’s brother Chris Foote-Wood, as well as members of her literary estate and Bury Council.

A multi Bafta award-winning comedian, writer and actor, Wood was born in Prestwich and attended Bury Grammar School for Girls.

She died in April 2016, aged 62, following a battle with cancer.

A full weekend of events is being arranged to coincide with the unveiling, including a one-off performance in Bury by co-stars in her TV sitcom Dinnerladies.

