Man back in court on Emma Faulds murder charge

A man has made a second court appearance over the murder of a woman whose body has yet to be found.

Emma Faulds, 39, was last seen on April 28 in Fairfield Park, Monkton, South Ayrshire.

Ross Willox was charged with murder and attempting to defeat the ends of justice on May 10 before returning to Ayr Sheriff Court on Friday for a second hearing.

The 40-year-old from Ayrshire made no plea and remains in custody.

Emma Faulds was last seen in Monkton, South Ayrshire (Police Scotland/PA)

Efforts to recover Ms Faulds’ body have focused on the area of Barrhill, particularly along the A714 road between Girvan and Newton Stewart.

Earlier this week detectives appealed for information on the movements of two black cars on the A714 – a Mercedes and a Jaguar – as part of the inquiry.

The Mercedes was seen on Monday April 29, while the Jaguar was sighted the following day.