Four arrested over attempted theft of an ATM

UK News | Published:

The arrests came following an attempt to steal an ATM machine from a service station in east Belfast.

Four men have been arrested following an attempt to steal an ATM from a service station in Belfast.

The incident happened in the Gilnahirk Road area of east Belfast.

The men, aged 30, 33, 37 and 41 years, are currently in custody assisting police with their inquiries.

“Police would ask anyone who observed any suspicious activity in the area or have information that may assist with the investigation to contact police on 101,” a PSNI spokesman said.

