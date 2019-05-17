CCTV appeal after attack victim left with ‘considerable scarring’

An appeal has been launched for a man police want to trace after an attack which left the victim with “considerable scarring”.

The incident happened at around 4.30am on Saturday January 26 when a 41-year-old man was attacked on Carmodean Centre Road in Livingston.

He was taken to St John’s Hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Police have released CCTV footage of the man and are asking anyone who recognises him to come forward.

Officers are keen to trace this man in connection with the incident (Police Scotland/PA)

It is believed he may have been within the Grand Central nightclub earlier that evening.

Pc Royan, from Livingston Police Station, said: “The victim sustained painful injuries as a result of this attack, which have left considerable scarring and we are continuing with our investigation to identify the suspect.

“The man in the CCTV footage is of interest to our enquiries and anyone who believes they can help us trace this individual should contact police immediately.

“In addition, anyone with any further information is also urged to get in touch.”

Those with information can contact 101 and quote reference number 0808 of 26 January, or make an anonymous report to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.