13-year-old boy missing in Highlands

Police are searching for a 13-year-old boy who has been reported missing in the Highlands.

Imants Driksna was last seen at around 7pm on Wednesday in the Fort William area.

When last seen he was wearing a white shirt, black trousers and black trainers.

He is described as 4ft 11ins tall with green eyes and a shaved head.

Anyone who has seen Imants or has any information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 and quote reference number 3813 of May 15.