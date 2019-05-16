Thunder and heavy rain to strike parts of UK over weekend

Thunder and heavy rain will strike parts of the UK over the weekend, in stark contrast to this week’s warm sunshine.

The weather will become a lot more unsettled across the entire UK.

Areas in Scotland and the north of England are to be cloudy with showers or heavy rain over the two days, with temperatures at 15C (59F).

With the #JetStream to the north of the UK we have seen very warm temperatures this week ☀️ However, it will sink southwards into the weekend, introducing unsettled and #cooler conditions ?️? pic.twitter.com/5l3GzSGkSc — Met Office (@metoffice) May 14, 2019

Meanwhile in southern and central England, Wales and Northern Ireland, a mixed bag of sunshine and showers on Saturday will be followed by possible thunder.

Greg Dewhurst from the Met Office said: “The weekend will be more unsettled compared to we have seen.

“This is because the low pressure will be in charge, replacing the high pressure which has caused the warmer sunshine.

“This low pressure is moving in from Europe, bringing with it showery conditions on Saturday.

Advertising

“Parts of northern England will be cloudy, with bouts of showery, even heavy rain, while the southern areas and in Northern Ireland and Wales, there will be a mix of sun and showers.

“On Sunday the whole of the UK will see some sunshine and rain, with a risk of thunder.”

Temperatures will stay at the May average of 15C (59F) in most of England, while the south could see above average highs of 21C (69.8F).

This comes after a warm week of sunshine, which saw temperatures between the high teens and 20C (68F).

Advertising

Meanwhile in southern and central England, Wales and Northern Ireland, a mixed bag of sunshine and showers on Saturday will be followed by possible thunder.

Greg Dewhurst from the Met Office said: “The weekend will be more unsettled compared to we have seen. This is because the low pressure will be in charge, replacing the high pressure which has caused the warmer sunshine.

“This low pressure is moving in from Europe, bringing with it showery conditions on Saturday.

“Parts of https://twitter.com/metoffice/status/1128374419544510464

northern England will be cloudy, with bouts of showery, even heavy rain, while the southern areas and in Northern Ireland and Wales, there will be a mix of sun and showers.

“On Sunday the whole of the UK will see some sunshine and rain, with a risk of thunder.”

Temperatures will stay at the May average of 15C (59F) in most of England, while the south could have above average highs of 21C (69.8F).

This comes after a warm week of sunshine, with temperatures between the high teens and 20C (68F).