Three Britons dead after plane crash near Dubai airport

Three Britons have died after a UK-registered light aircraft crashed in Dubai, authorities said.

The four-seat plane plummeted to the ground around three miles south of Dubai International Airport, killing all four people on board, according to the United Arab Emirates General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA).

Three UK citizens and one South African died, it added in a statement.

The crash happened as the DA42 aircraft was “on a mission to calibrate terrestrial navigation systems at the airport”, said the GCAA.

Government of Dubai Media Office: An accident involving a small plane with 4 passengers occurred resulting in the death of the pilot and his assistant. The relevant teams are on the scene. pic.twitter.com/HVX9tJrKYp — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) May 16, 2019

A Foreign Office spokeswoman said: “We are working closely with the Emirati authorities following reports of a small aircraft crash in Dubai.”

The Diamond DA42 aircraft is described as having a “high degree of crashworthiness” and being “easy to fly and burns fuel like a single, but with the added safety of a second engine” on the Diamond website.

It added: “Diamond’s industry-leading safety record is the result of our commitment to protecting you and your passengers with a long list of active and passive safety features.

“Active safety features help to avoid accidents in the first place, the first and most important line of defence.

“Passive safety features are designed to minimize the probability and degree of injury, in case the unexpected happens.

“The DA42 offers the ultimate in handling, stability and control, ease of operation and structural, system and propulsion redundancies, all coupled with a high degree of crashworthiness.”

The aircraft, which has an all-carbon airframe, has a maximum speed of 226mph, can operate at a maximum altitude of 18,000ft and weighs 1,410kg, the site added.

Dubai International Airport, the world’s busiest by international passenger traffic, was closed between 7.36pm and 8.22pm local time before reopening, said Dubai Airports.

The aircraft was owned by Honeywell, a US-based multinational involved in engineering and aerospace systems, according to the Government of Dubai media office.

Investigations are under way and the airport is operating as normal.