Talking Trump-on-toilet robot coming to UK for state visit

A giant robot of Donald Trump sitting on a gold toilet is on its way to the UK after being shipped from China for protests against the US president’s state visit.

The 16ft-high talking robot depicts the American leader with his trousers round his ankles whilst tweeting and says some of his well-known phrases – such as “stable genius” and “no collusion” – and makes fart noises.

American Don Lessem, who paid 25,000 US dollars (£19,500) of his own money to make the robot, worked with a factory that he uses to build mechanical dinosaur models to sell to zoos and museums.

On his inspiration for the creation, the Philadelphia-based anti-Trump campaigner told the Press Association: “I can’t stand the guy. I decided something funny, as offensive as possible, would work.

“I thought that, well, if they can make a 60ft dinosaur, they can make a 16ft high Trump on a toilet because that is where he spends most of his day and that’s where all of his best ideas come from.”

Mr Trump will hold bilateral talks with Theresa May at Downing Street during the visit from June 3-5.

With the robot due to arrive in London on June 3 – the day before the scheduled protest – the 67-year-old said he did not work with any UK-based protest groups when arranging for it to be shipped.

“I was afraid they would say no,” he said.

“It’s sort of like you’ve got a package from your aunt and it’s got a fruit cake that you wouldn’t eat but she didn’t tell you it was coming, so there’s nothing you can do about it, that’s pretty much it.

The 16ft creation (Don Lessem)

“These are the guys that did the baby balloon which I love so I don’t think there’s too much taste that we have to worry about.”

Campaigners are hoping to fly the blimp, depicting the US president as a nappy-wearing baby, over London once again after it was hoisted in Parliament Square during the American leader’s visit to the UK last summer.

Made in a factory in China, the dinosaur expert had to explain to workers that building the robot would not make them liable for jail time in the US.

Mr Lessem said: “The first reaction was, ‘Oh my god, we’re going to jail’.

“And they thought it was insane and they mentioned that they could probably be killed for making such a thing in China.

“I explained that it was one of the few things left that we can do in America and they wouldn’t be on the hook.”

The robot was built in the same factory as dinosaur robots (Don Lessem)

After the demonstrations in London, Mr Lessem hopes to carry on protesting across America and has a GoFundMe page to help fund its journey.

“We’re going to bring it to protests all over the place, and when it’s not at a protest, we’re getting volunteers to drive it around America in a truck and giving people paintballs,” he said.

“If they contribute five dollars to worthy causes they can throw a paintball at his head.

“Quite seriously, we’re hoping it raises money for democratic causes.”