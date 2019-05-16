‘Sad’ man jailed for daubing racist graffiti on African family’s door

A man who daubed “No blacks” on the front door of the home of an African man and his 10-year-old son has been jailed for 12 months.

Vaughan Dowd, 55, vandalised the front door of the home of Jackson Yamba, 38, five days after the solicitor moved into the same block of flats where the defendant lived in Irlams o’ th’ Height in Salford, Greater Manchester.

Dowd, a single man with no children, led a “sad life”, spending his time working then drinking alcohol and watching television, and “Brexit and immigration” was “playing on his mind” at the time, Manchester Crown Court heard.

After seeing the graffiti as they left home for work and school, the 10-year-old boy became tearful and Mr Yamba said the attack had left him fearful and angry.

My front door in Salford was painted over a week ago with this abhorrent racist graffiti – after reporting it to @gmpolice they still haven't been here to investigate. How do I assure my traumatised 10 year old that he is safe in his home? @BBCBreaking @RLong_Bailey @guardian pic.twitter.com/WjGEz9rT7e — Jackson Yamba (@JacksonYamba) February 16, 2019

The same graffiti was also daubed in the same white paint on an internal communal door and the entry door to the block of flats.

Dowd, a self-employed gardener, pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to a single count of racially aggravated criminal damage on February 8.

Jailing him for 12 months, Judge Alan Conrad QC told the defendant: “This country, in particular this area, the cities of Salford and Manchester, have a long and proud history of diversity and inclusivity.

“We welcome those who, having a right to come here, do so and when they do, lead decent and productive lives.

“What you did was not welcome in any civilised society.

“You have experienced anxiety, but then again many people experience anxiety and would not dream of behaving as you did.

“In reality, this was simply an outpouring of racist views held by you for which there is no excuse.

“It must be made clear that imprisonment will follow offences such as this.”