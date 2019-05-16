Menu

In Pictures: Plants and play combine at Kew’s new garden for children

UK News | Published:

The new space is designed for youngsters aged two to 12.

Toddler Martha White, playing on a giant ball in the new Children’s Garden at Kew Gardens in Surrey

Young visitors to the new Children’s Garden at Kew were all over it on Thursday, literally.

The Royal Botanic Gardens in London has spent five years developing the space, with the aim of reconnecting children with nature and creating a sensory experience for them.

The giant garden, which covers 10,000 square metres, is filled with hundreds of mature trees and plants, and the youngsters – including pupils from Dormers Wells Junior School in Southall, west London – got stuck in exploring the new attraction which opens to the public on Saturday.

There was even a trampoline
One fan found a grass-high trampoline over a pit gave her a different view of the garden (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Martha White, aged 22-months, playing in the garden
Toddler Martha White had fun with the flowers (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
The children got hands-on
Designers wanted the garden to be a space with play elements in it, rather than a playground with plants in (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Mercedes, eight, enjoyed some time in the light tunnel
Mercedes, eight, enjoyed hanging out in the light tunnel (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Children jumping between balls
The giant balls also went down a storm (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Louise Chitty and her daughter Luna walk through a light tunnel
While others enjoyed a more leisurely stroll through the newly-opened surroundings (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Meanwhile, preparations were getting under way for this year’s Chelsea Flower Show, being held at the Royal Hospital Chelsea in London.

The Royal Horticultural Society’s world famous flower show opens to members of the public next Tuesday.

Grass turf being transported in a wheelbarrow, as preparations for the RHS Chelsea Flower Show get under way
Grass turf being transported in a wheelbarrow, as preparations for the show get under way (Aaron Chown/PA)

Roses being pruned
Roses being pruned (Aaron Chown/PA)
Finishing touches being applied to a flower show garden
Finishing touches being applied to one of the displays (Aaron Chown/PA)
Giraffe sculptures
And then of course, what every 2109 garden needs – giraffes … (Aaron Chown/PA)
UK News

