How to update WhatsApp

Here is how to update the popular instant-chat application
WhatsApp’s users have been asked to perform an update after concerns about being targeted by hackers.
Here is how to update the popular instant-chat application, should the software not update automatically:
– iPhone:
Go to the App Store
Click the Updates button
Find the WhatsApp icon
Click the Update prompt next to it
– Android:
Go to the Play Store
Tap the Menu button
Find the My apps and games section
Tap the Update button next to WhatsApp
