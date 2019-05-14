Menu

How to update WhatsApp

Here is how to update the popular instant-chat application

WhatsApp’s users have been asked to perform an update after concerns about being targeted by hackers.

Here is how to update the popular instant-chat application, should the software not update automatically:

– iPhone:

Go to the App Store
Click the Updates button
Find the WhatsApp icon
Click the Update prompt next to it

– Android:

Go to the Play Store
Tap the Menu button
Find the My apps and games section
Tap the Update button next to WhatsApp

