Children’s hospital among engagements for new father Harry

The Duke of Sussex will spend the day in Oxford celebrating the work of the city’s children’s hospital and other important institutions.

The visit by Harry, who became a father for the first time last week, will highlight the positive work under way in the area to support the needs of children, young people and adults.

Harry will tour the Oxford Children’s Hospital, a purpose-built centre for the treatment of children and young adults, based at the John Radcliffe hospital site.

During the visit, the duke will meet children and young people receiving treatment, and the staff caring for them, as well as supporters of Oxford Hospitals Charity.

He will visit teenagers on a ward specifically tailored to the needs of young adults and meet 13-year-old Mikayla, a WellChild award winner, who previously met the duke at the WellChild Awards in 2016.

Before leaving Harry will visit the hospital’s school to meet students, taking lessons while undergoing treatment, and their teachers.

The duke will then visit Oxsrad Disability Sports and Leisure Centre, opened by his mother Diana, Princess of Wales in 1989, where he will meet people who use its facilities including those taking part in the Rebound Therapy and physiotherapy programmes.

The inclusive centre has been supporting people with disabilities through sport and physical exercise for 30 years, offering rehabilitation sessions as well as fitness classes and gym facilities.

Finally, the duke will visit Barton Neighbourhood Centre, a hub for local residents which houses a doctor’s surgery, food bank, cafe and youth club.