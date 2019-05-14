Baby food recalled after jars containing pieces of rubber glove found

A batch of Cow & Gate baby food has been recalled from supermarkets because jars have been found to contain pieces of a rubber glove.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) said the jars of Cheesy Broccoli Bake (10+ months) may contain small pieces of blue rubber which make the product unsafe to eat.

The 250g jars carry a batch code of 28122020 and have a best before date of December 28 2020.

.@cowandgate recalls Cheesy Broccoli Bake Stage 3 (10+ months) because it may contain small pieces of blue rubber #FoodAlert https://t.co/EnOCJTF4pJ pic.twitter.com/16YCvITJIE — FoodStandardsAgency (@foodgov) May 13, 2019

The jars were on sale at almost every major supermarket, including Asda, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons and Tesco, as well as Boots.

Only one batch of the baby food was affected.

The FSA said: “If you have bought the above product do not feed it to your baby. Instead, return it to the store where it was bought, with or without a receipt, for a full refund.”

Cow & Gate said the affected jars did not pose a health risk.

Cow & Gate said: “We are taking this action because some jars in this batch have been found to contain small pieces of thin blue rubber glove.

“The product does not pose a health risk, but we are recalling it as it does not meet our usual high quality standards. We are therefore asking parents not to feed Cheesy Broccoli Bake with this best before date to their babies.

“We are sorry that this happened and would like to reassure parents that this is an isolated incident.”

Those who need more information can call Cow & Gate’s careline 24/7 on 0800 977 4000 or speak via live chat.