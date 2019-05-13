Residents evacuated after care home blaze

Residents of a care home have been evacuated following a blaze.

Fire crews were called to Ythanvale Care Home in Ellon, Aberdeenshire, just after noon on Monday.

Four fire engines and a high reach appliance went to the scene.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said the residents were evacuated and taken to Ellon Resource Centre.

They were assessed by ambulance crew and did not require any treatment, SFRS said.

A spokesman for Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership, which runs the home, said: “All residents are safe and are looking forward to returning to the home later today.”