Phone smashing case against Conor McGregor dismissed

Prosecutors in Florida have dropped all charges against mixed martial artist Conor McGregor after he was accused of stamping on a fan’s mobile phone.

The Irish fighter had been charged with robbery by sudden snatching and criminal mischief.

A trial was due to go ahead on Monday at Miami-Dade County Court but the court’s online system has recorded “nolle pros” next to the charges and the case will not proceed.

The alleged incident took place outside the Fontainebleau Hotel on March 11.

A former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion, McGregor has become one of the sport’s biggest stars and a global celebrity.

According to Forbes he is worth around 100 million US dollars (£75 million), while his social media accounts show a life lived in luxury on private jets and behind the wheels of high-performance cars.