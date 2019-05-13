Kate gears up for Chelsea Flower Show debut

Previously unseen pictures of the Duchess of Cambridge working on designs for her Chelsea Flower Show garden have been released by Kensington Palace.

Kate has co-created a woodland wilderness garden alongside landscape architects Andree Davies and Adam White, and the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS).

It will get its grand unveiling next week when the Chelsea Flower Show welcomes professional and amateur gardens from across the world.

The Duchess of Cambridge's #RHSChelsea 'Back to Nature' garden has a natural woodland feel and contains lots of unique design features to inspire families to get outside and explore nature together. Find out more: https://t.co/3HSAy4Wxdu pic.twitter.com/MP3p9iK2lA — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 13, 2019

The Back To Nature Garden aims to highlight the benefits the natural world brings to mental and physical well-being.

Pictures, taken in February, of Kate and her professional colleagues working on their designs were released on the Kensington Palace Twitter account.

Kate’s involvement with the 2019 RHS Garden at the Chelsea Flower Show was first revealed earlier in the year.

Kensington Palace said at the time the garden would help “inspire families to get outside and explore nature together”.

It added: “The garden hopes to trigger memories of time spent in nature, and encourage others to go out and create new experiences in the great outdoors.”

Over the past few months, The Duchess and landscape architects Davies White have visited plant nurseries, suppliers and specialist craftspeople who have been growing and building elements of the garden ready for #RHSChelsea? pic.twitter.com/B8i17wO8w2 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 13, 2019

The garden’s centrepiece will be a high-platform tree house, clad in stag horn oak that draws inspiration from a bird or animal nest.

It will also feature a swing seat, rustic den and a campfire as well as tree stumps, stepping stones and a hollow log for children to play on.

Interaction with the natural environment will be encouraged through the garden’s “multi-sensory” green and blue plant scheme.