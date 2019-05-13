Advertising
In Pictures: Politicians get brush-off at sand sculpture festival
Weston-super-Mare’s annual sand art display has the theme of What If? for 2019.
Politically themed sculptures have taken pride of place at this year’s Weston Sand Sculpture Festival.
The event at Weston-super-Mare includes giant sand structures carved to represent a dystopian look at topical events under this year’s theme What If?.
One features Prime Minister Theresa May cutting her own head off using a guillotine while US President Donald Trump watches on.
Another includes a sandy blue whale surrounded by plastic rubbish to represent climate change and pollution, while a third is of an obese mermaid holding fast food items.
