Menu

Advertising

In Pictures: Politicians get brush-off at sand sculpture festival

UK News | Published:

Weston-super-Mare’s annual sand art display has the theme of What If? for 2019.

Weston Sand Sculpture Festival

Politically themed sculptures have taken pride of place at this year’s Weston Sand Sculpture Festival.

The event at Weston-super-Mare includes giant sand structures carved to represent a dystopian look at topical events under this year’s theme What If?.

One features Prime Minister Theresa May cutting her own head off using a guillotine while US President Donald Trump watches on.

Another includes a sandy blue whale surrounded by plastic rubbish to represent climate change and pollution, while a third is of an obese mermaid holding fast food items.

Weston Sand Sculpture Festival
(Ben Birchall/PA)
Weston Sand Sculpture Festival
(Ben Birchall/PA)
Weston Sand Sculpture Festival
(Ben Birchall/PA)
Weston Sand Sculpture Festival
(Ben Birchall/PA)

Advertising

Weston Sand Sculpture Festival
(Ben Birchall/PA)
Weston Sand Sculpture Festival
(Ben Birchall/PA)
Weston Sand Sculpture Festival
(Ben Birchall/PA)
Weston Sand Sculpture Festival
(Ben Birchall/PA)

Advertising

Weston Sand Sculpture Festival
(Ben Birchall/PA)
Weston Sand Sculpture Festival
(Ben Birchall/PA)
Weston Sand Sculpture Festival
(Ben Birchall/PA)
Weston Sand Sculpture Festival
(Ben Birchall/PA)
Weston Sand Sculpture Festival
(Ben Birchall/PA)
UK News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News